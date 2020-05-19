Madison Wealth Management Acquires 520 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 732.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,286.1% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,529,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,010. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

