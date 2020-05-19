Madison Wealth Management Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 585.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.53. 4,905,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,979. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

