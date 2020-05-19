Madison Wealth Management Has $12.97 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Madison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 5.2% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,517,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,775,000 after acquiring an additional 139,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

