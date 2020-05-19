Madison Wealth Management Has $3.36 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 120.9% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UNH stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.05. 3,058,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.37. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a market cap of $278.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

