Madison Wealth Management Has $841,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $264,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 281,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,929,000 after buying an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,882,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.