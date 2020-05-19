Madison Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Madison Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.59. 31,316,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,097,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

