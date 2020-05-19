Madison Wealth Management Purchases 300 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $153,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,379,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

