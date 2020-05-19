Madison Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.3% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,464 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,020,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

