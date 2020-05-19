Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 182.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,160,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 92,913 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. JDC JSC L.P. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JDC JSC L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,377,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,438,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $558.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.95. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

