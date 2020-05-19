Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,905,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,979. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.