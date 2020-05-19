Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $1.81 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 55.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 814,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,627,000 after acquiring an additional 94,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. 27,761,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,455,398. The firm has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

