Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Reduced by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,215 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 6.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,210,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,769. The company has a market capitalization of $279.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

