Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Madison Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.3% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $549,597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,769. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.28. The company has a market capitalization of $279.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

