Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 945.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.73. 5,210,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,769. The company has a market cap of $279.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.