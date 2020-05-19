MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up 1.8% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,526,000 after buying an additional 67,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $168,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 727,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.33. 912,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.54. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $180.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.82.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

