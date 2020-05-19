Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.9% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. 10,106,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,732,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Argus lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

