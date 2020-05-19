Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,062,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

