Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $982,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $451.04. 4,801,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299,452. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $458.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.99 and a 200-day moving average of $352.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Raymond James lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.32.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,545 shares of company stock valued at $81,874,033 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

