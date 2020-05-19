Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 225 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.38. 4,038,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,033. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

