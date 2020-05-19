Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,736,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,794,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

