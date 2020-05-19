Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,367,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,850,466. The stock has a market cap of $558.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.95. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.