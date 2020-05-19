Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 18,455,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,407,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.