Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.26. 1,134,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,796. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.81 and a 200 day moving average of $195.61. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total transaction of $595,518.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at $855,019.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

