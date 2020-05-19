Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,401,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $198,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nike by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 33,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 101,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 21,747 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.51. 6,509,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,917,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

