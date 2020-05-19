Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,835,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 888,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Nike worth $400,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Nike by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nike by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 33,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 101,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NKE stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $91.51. 6,509,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,917,632. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.