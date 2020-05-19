Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $25.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE NOC traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.03. 563,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,051. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.91.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,960 shares of company stock worth $3,847,669. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

