Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,387. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

