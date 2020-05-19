Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,479,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,407,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

