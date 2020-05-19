Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

