PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 12,549 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Facebook worth $239,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,800,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,019,559. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.