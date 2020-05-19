PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 116,782 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,499,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 116,782 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Comcast worth $326,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 814,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after acquiring an additional 94,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.21. 27,761,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,455,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

