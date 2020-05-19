PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 69,345 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,345 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $350,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.71. 11,052,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,149,642. The stock has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

