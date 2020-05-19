PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,358,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,770 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $643,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 80,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,933. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $188.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

