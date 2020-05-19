PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,415,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,370 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Cisco Systems worth $409,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. 24,335,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,683,480. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

