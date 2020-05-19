PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,269 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of AbbVie worth $365,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. 9,889,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,171,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.