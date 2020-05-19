PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Lockheed Martin worth $265,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.93.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,604. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.47 and a 200 day moving average of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.