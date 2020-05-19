PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $209.26 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 272,148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Oracle worth $209,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,802,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,553,496. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

