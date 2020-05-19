PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $263.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,177 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $263,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,100,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.41. 574,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,838. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

