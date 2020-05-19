PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $497.17 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,093,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 503,912 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $497,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,756,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,694,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

