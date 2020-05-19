PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $624.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,523,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $624,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $113.84. The company had a trading volume of 857,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

