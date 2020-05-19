PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,782,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,741 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $737,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,354,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,618,000 after purchasing an additional 257,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,417,000 after purchasing an additional 811,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $53.14. 13,868,286 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

