PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 202,858 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,858 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $273,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,804,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,351. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.