PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 140,186 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Amgen worth $351,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $5.76 on Tuesday, reaching $227.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,837. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.68 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

