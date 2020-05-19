PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 71,843 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,843 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $225,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.67. The stock had a trading volume of 805,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,390. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.69.

