Point View Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 35,176,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,300,813. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

