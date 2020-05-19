Point View Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.4% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,855,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,383,980. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

