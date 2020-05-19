Point View Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.62. 7,736,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,794,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

