ProSight Global (PROS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ProSight Global (NASDAQ: PROS):

5/16/2020 – ProSight Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

5/13/2020 – ProSight Global had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – ProSight Global had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $25.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – ProSight Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

4/9/2020 – ProSight Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

4/8/2020 – ProSight Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ PROS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. ProSight Global has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $21.00.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $214.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million.

In related news, Director Clement S. Dwyer, Jr. purchased 9,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $127,618.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven W. Carlsen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at $321,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,487 shares of company stock valued at $287,885.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.