Quilter Plc Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after buying an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after acquiring an additional 775,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,509,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917,632. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

