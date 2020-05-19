Quilter Plc Buys 4,981 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in S&P Global by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.62.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $311.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,002. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $317.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

